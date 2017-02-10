Discover Scotland's 'school of rugby'

Scottish Rugby's head of youth Colin Thomson and development officer Colin Sturgeon explain how they are getting boys and girls involved in rugby union with their 'School of Rugby' programme.

At St Andrew's in east Glasgow - one school in the scheme that sits in a traditional football heartland - the coaches take 11 to 14-year-olds through drills and skills and tell us why a structured fixture list can build confidence and retain children in the sport for life.

