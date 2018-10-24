How would you react if a sporting superhero turned up on your doorstep?

Well two budding cricketers, Hannah and Adi, had no doubt what to do when England's Stuart Broad called in after school...challenge him to a game!

It wasn't just an opportunity to show the bowler their cricketing skills however, as Broad had a job to do - deliver sparkling new, personalised, cricket kits to the children ahead of their debut in the All Stars Cricket course - the ECB's brand new youth scheme.

Find out how you can get into cricket with our guide.