Team GB's ski cross star Emily Sarsfield guides you through her easy-to-follow balance workout, which you can do at home without any equipment.

WATCH MORE: The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired have been bringing workouts to you this summer, starring Team GB Olympians. Watch the other nine videos at the bottom of this page.

Fancy trying a winter sport? Find your local ski centre in England, Wales or Scotland. The Ski Club of Northern Ireland has a useful Facebook page too.