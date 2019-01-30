In the fifth of our 2019 series of #WorkoutWednesday routines, Great Britain's climbing star Shauna Coxsey takes you through how to get your muscles properly warmed up.

Shauna's warm-up session:

1. Push press x 10

2. Lat pull-up x 10

3. Chest press x 10

4. Scapular retraction x 10

5. Bent-over row x 10

6. Lat pull-down x 10

The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired will bring you workouts to you throughout January and February, starring Team GB Olympians. Come back next Wednesday for more!

