In the eighth of our 2019 series of #WorkoutWednesday routines, Great Britain's climbing star Shauna Coxsey guides you through a core conditioning session you can try at home.

Shauna's conditioning session:

1. Leg raises x 10

2. Weighted crunch x 10

3. Dragon lowers x 5

4. Prone I x 10

5. Dumbbell pullover x 10

6. Plank front/side for one minute

The British Olympic Association and Get Inspired will bring you workouts throughout January and February, starring Team GB Olympians. Come back next Wednesday for more!

