Callum Hawkins talks us through his ultimate music playlist to listen to while running the London Marathon - from Earth, Wind & Fire soundtracking the start of the race to Metallica's 'Seek & Destroy' helping you get over the finish line.

Find out how to watch the 2019 London Marathon on the BBC.

READ MORE: Find out how to get into running with the BBC Get Inspired guide.

Available to UK users only.