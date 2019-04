Watch some cracking goals, cheeky nutmegs and wild celebrations from the FA People's Cup finals at St George's Park, where 98 teams competed in 15 different categories over the weekend for the chance to claim glory and head to Wembley to receive their trophies on the pitch at half-time in the FA Cup final.

Catch up with all of Saturday's & Sunday's final action - and watch highlights from the finals on Saturday 18 May, 13:00 BST on the BBC Red Button.