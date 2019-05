From padded shorts to gel-padded gloves and specialised cleat cycling shoes - BBC Sport's Annie Emmerson, a former international triathlete, reveals her series of top triathlon tips, continuing with cycling clothing advice.

Listen to The TriPod podcast with Louise Minchin and Annie Emmerson on BBC Sounds here.

WATCH MORE: Running trails & tow paths - Annie Emmerson's top triathlon tips

READ MORE: Find out how to get into triathlon with the BBC Get Inspired guide.