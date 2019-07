Tre and Kye Whyte and Quillan Isidore are representing Great Britain on the world stage and hoping to inspire a new generation to get involved with their home club Peckham BMX in south London.

You can follow the BMX World Championships with live coverage on the BBC Sport website this Saturday from 16:00-19:00 BST. Highlights will be shown on BBC Two at 14:20-15:30 on Sunday with replays available online.

