Running club Debbie named Unsung Hero

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year's Unsung Hero 2020 for the south of England has been revealed.

Debbie Clay, from Shinfield Running Club in Berkshire, was praised by the judging panel for her efforts in inspiring people in her community to take up running in isolation during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Her organisation and planning of weekly running groups and challenges has been recognised as having a positive impact on people's wellbeing and fitness.

She was presented with her winner's certificate during filming on BBC South Today.

Debbie will now join the 15 regional finalists where Olympic legends and leading figures in the community sport sector will select the overall winner.

They will be announced live on BBC One at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, 20 December.