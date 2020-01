BBC golf commentator Peter Alliss pays tribute to his friend and colleague Alex Hay who died on Monday aged 78.

Hay, who was a former golf professional at Woburn, worked closely with Alliss on BBC TV's golf coverage for 26 years between 1978 and 2004.

Alliss' tribute contains memorable footage of Hay commentating on "banana" shots, "tree irons" and a Nick Faldo hole in one.