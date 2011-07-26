English amateur Tom Lewis birdies the par three 16th after an impressive approach shot on day one of the Open Championship at Royal St George's.

The 20-year-old from Welwyn won the British Boys title on the same course in 2009, and on the opening day at Sandwich had a string of birdies from the 14th to the 17th.

Lewis carded 65 to share the lead with Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn.

