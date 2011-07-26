The Open 2011: Amateur Tom Lewis dazzles on day one
English amateur Tom Lewis birdies the par three 16th after an impressive approach shot on day one of the Open Championship at Royal St George's.
The 20-year-old from Welwyn won the British Boys title on the same course in 2009, and on the opening day at Sandwich had a string of birdies from the 14th to the 17th.
Lewis carded 65 to share the lead with Danish veteran Thomas Bjorn.
