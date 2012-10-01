Ryder Cup 2012: USA v Europe magic moments
Watch some magic moments from the Ryder Cup over the last 27 years, from Europe's first win at The Belfry in 1985 through to Graeme McDowell sealing the last contest at Celtic Manor.
Available to UK users only.
BBC Two & BBC HD Channel schedule
Friday, 28 September (all times BST)
23:59-02:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day One
Saturday 29 September
11:00-13:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day One highlights
23:59-02:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day Two
Sunday 30 September
14:00-16:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day Two highlights
23:00-01:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Highlights from Day Three
Monday 1 October
19:00-20:00 - BBC Two & BBC HD channel - Repeat of Day Three highlights