Former European open champion Andrew Murray says Europe's victory over the United States in the 39th Ryder Cup is the greatest ever golfing comeback.

Europe went into the final day trailing the Americans, who only needed four points from the 12 on offer to secure the trophy, but the Europeans secured eight and a half to clinch a historic 14½-13½ win to retain the Ryder Cup.

Murray believes the "Seve factor" played a huge role in the win for Jose Maria Olazabal's players, but credits an "amazing" team.