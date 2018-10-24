Paul McGinley holes the winning putt for Europe in the 2002 Ryder Cup before celebrating by jumping into a lake at The Belfry.

McGinley has been named as Europe's captain for the 2014 contest at Gleneagles after playing in three Ryder Cups and being vice-captain for their victories in 2010 and 2012.

Dubliner McGinley, a winner of four European Tour titles, enjoyed his best campaign as a player in 2005 when he finished runner-up at three tournaments before lifting the season-ending Volvo Masters crown.

Ryder Cup: The greatest moment as voted for by you

Follow the 2016 Ryder Cup across BBC Sport on TV Radio and Online