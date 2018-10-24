Defending Masters champion Bubba Watson is reduced to tears in a news conference, remembering the honour of receiving his Green Jacket after last year's tournament.

A bleary-eyed Watson says he didn't perform his usual "funny antics" when he was awarded the jacket out of respect for the tournament organisers.

The American beat South Africa's Louis Oosthuizen in a play-off to clinch the 76th Masters at Augusta last April.

BBC Sport will have live coverage of the annual major from Thursday, 11 April at 22:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 live.