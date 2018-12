BBC golf commentator Ken Brown explains how one of the most famous obstacles at the Augusta National golf course - home of the US Masters - met its end after a harsh winter.

The tree on the 17th hole was known as the Eisenhower Tree after the former US president, Dwight, tried to get it removed after numerous shots were lost due to its tricky positioning.

It will not feature in this year's tournament but a replacement tree has not been ruled out.