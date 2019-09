Debutant Jordan Spieth fires a third-round 70 to share the Masters lead with 2012 champion Bubba Watson on five-under-par.

The 20-year-old American picked up shots at holes 3, 6, 14 & 15, with bogeys coming at the 4th and the 11th, to take a one-shot lead into the final round at Augusta.

At age 20, Spieth would be the youngest winner in Masters history and the youngest major champion since 1931.

