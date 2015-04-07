European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke says world number one Rory McIlroy has a chance to join a distinguished list of golfers by winning the Masters at Augusta to complete a career 'Grand Slam'.

"Rory can make history and there is a lot of pressure on him but if he plays as well as he can he will be hard to beat," said Clarke.

Three-time Masters champion Nick Faldo comments on McIlroy's preparation, while Graeme McDowell believes his compatriot can cope with being under scrutiny on "a course that is tailor-made for him".