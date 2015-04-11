BBC Sport rounds up the best shots of the seconds day's play from Augusta at the 2015 Masters.

Mark O'Meara rolled back the years with a delightful putt and Lee Westwood nearly landed himself an albatross on the second hole, while USA Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed chipped in a majestic shot from the bunker at 18.

Jordan Spieth enjoyed another sensational day at the Masters as he fired a six-under-par 66 to take a five-shot lead into the weekend.

