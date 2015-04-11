Masters 2015: Westwood, O'Meara, McIlroy in best shots of day two
BBC Sport rounds up the best shots of the seconds day's play from Augusta at the 2015 Masters.
Mark O'Meara rolled back the years with a delightful putt and Lee Westwood nearly landed himself an albatross on the second hole, while USA Ryder Cup player Patrick Reed chipped in a majestic shot from the bunker at 18.
Jordan Spieth enjoyed another sensational day at the Masters as he fired a six-under-par 66 to take a five-shot lead into the weekend.
