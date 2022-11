Two-time Masters champion Ben Crenshaw bids an emotional farewell to Augusta as he finishes his final round.

The 63-year-old missed the cut after finishing 32-over-par, but was visibly moved at the affection shown by the Georgia crowd during his final appearance at Augusta.

Carl Jackson, who has caddied for Crenshaw at the Masters since 1976, also said farewell on Friday.

Available to UK users only.