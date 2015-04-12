BBC Sport rounds up the best shots of the third day's play from Augusta at the 2015 Masters.

Tiger Woods rolled back the years with a wonderful shot on the third hole, while Rory McIlroy putts from distance on the second hole for an eagle.

Jordan Spieth will go into the final round of the Masters nursing a four-shot lead over England's Justin Rose with three-time champion Phil Mickelson heading a charging pack behind.

