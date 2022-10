Three-time champion Phil Mickelson cards a five-under-par 67 in the third round at Augusta to leave him five behind leader Jordan Spieth.

Four birdies on the front nine took him to 10 under, taking four shots out of Spieth's huge overnight lead.

However, Mickelson dropped a shot on 17 and missed a birdie putt by a fraction on the 18th.

