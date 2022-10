Jordan Spieth posted the lowest 54-hole score in Masters history with a two under par 70, sending him into the final round with a four-stroke lead.

A three-round 16-under-par total of 200 at Augusta National breaks the record by one shot, set by Raymond Floyd in 1976 and matched by Tiger Woods in 1997.

Despite a double bogey at the 17th, the 21-year-old Texan will start his final round with a four-shot lead over playing partner Justin Rose.