England's Justin Rose conjured up five birdies in his last six holes, including a chip-in from the bunker on 16, to close a gap that had been up to seven shots and remain in the hunt for his first Green Jacket.

Rose at 12 under par and three-time champion Phil Mickelson at 11 under, head the pack chasing Jordan Spieth who leads on 16 under going into Sunday's final round of the Masters at Augusta.

Available to UK users only.