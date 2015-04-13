American Jordan Spieth equalled the lowest winning score in Masters history to cap a dominant display at Augusta and win his first major.

The 21-year-old American, runner-up on his debut last year, shot a final-round two-under par 70 to finish on 18 under, four shots ahead of England's Justin Rose and three-time champion Phil Mickelson.

Spieth, who dominated all four days of the major, equalled Tiger Woods's winning score when the former world number one won his first Green Jacket in 1997.

