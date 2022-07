Jordan Spieth is presented with the Green Jacket by last year's champion Bubba Watson after winning the 2015 Masters at Augusta.

A final-round 70 meant the American finished on 18 under, four shots ahead of joint runners-up Justin Rose and Phil Mickelson.

The 21-year-old says it was a "dream come true" after the most incredible week of his life at Augusta.

