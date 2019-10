Rickie Fowler plays a shot to within 2 feet of the 18th hole to set himself up for a third birdie in the last four holes to finish on 12 under par and win the Scottish Open at Gullane.

Fowler's late surge edged out fellow American Matt Kuchar and Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin, who came close to tying Fowler's score and forcing a play-off.

Scotland's Marc Warren carded a 64 and had led in the clubhouse on 10 under.