Three-time Open winner Gary Player tells BBC Sport's Dan Walker that former world number one Tiger Woods was once on the verge of being "the best player who ever lived" and that given an hour he could change Woods' life for the better.

In an extended interview, the 79-year-old says there is "nothing like this in the world" about St Andrews and adds that he and former golfing rivals Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus were in fact "like brothers".

Player has played in 46 Open Championships, more than any other golfer.

