Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow is preparing to make her LPGA Tour return in 2019 after regaining her playing card on the second tier Symetra Tour this season.

Meadow, 26, has battled to overcome injury and a loss of form and is determined to take full advantage of her return to the top ranks of women's professional golf.

"I really feel like I know who I am as a golfer now and I'm very confident that when I get to the LPGA Tour and I just stick with that and not be torn in different directions then I'll do just fine," said Meadow.