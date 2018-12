Europe captain Thomas Bjorn honoured his promise to get a tattoo of the winning score of the 2018 Ryder Cup "on a part that only Grace [his girlfriend] will see".

Europe beat the United States 17½-10½ to regain the Ryder Cup in France in September.

Here's what happened when he kept that promise. Ouch!

