Europe's new Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says that there is "no way" Rory McIlroy will miss the 2020 event in the United States.

McIlroy is still to sign up for the 2019 European Tour, and last week described it as a "stepping stone" to America.

However three-time major winner Harrington rejected suggestions that McIlroy was not fully committed to the European cause, saying that the Northern Irishman was "a leader in the team room".