The 2019 Open Championship organisers are confident Royal Portrush will stage a "first-class" tournament this summer despite R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers expressing significant concerns about the impact of Brexit on the tournament.

The Northern Ireland venue will stage The Open for the first time since 1951 from 18-21 July.

"When you look into a crystal ball you have to be prepared and I believe that the R&A and Royal Portrush, the infrastructure that we're putting in around this Open Championship is prepared for just about anything and everything - Brexit included," said chairman of the Royal Portrush Open Championship Organising Committee, John Bamber.