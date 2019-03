Rory McIlroy says he is happy to play 120 holes if necessary to win the WGC Match Play in Texas.

McIlroy beat American Luke List 5&4 in his opening group match and must also play Justin Harding and Matthew Fitzpatrick for a place in the quarter-finals.

"It's not too taxing, although Saturday night playing 36 holes after playing 18, 18, 18 your legs might feel it a little but the excitement and the adrenaline sort of gets you through that," said McIlroy.