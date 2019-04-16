Mini McIlroy and tiny Tiger? NI's young golfers light up Royal Portrush

  • From the section Golf

As Rory McIlroy was put through his paces at the Masters, some of Northern Ireland's youngest golfing talents were exhibiting their skills at Royal Portrush, just a few months before their heroes take to the same course at the Open Championship.

10-year-old Harry O'Hara and Parker Bonnes, 7, were in action alongside the European Tour's Cormac Sharvin and former professional Gary Murphy.

Harry hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow Holywood man McIlroy, while Parker is seeking to one day emulate the success of Masters champion Tiger Woods.

