Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell opens up about how much playing at this year's Open Championship at his hometown club of Royal Portrush would mean to him.

The 2010 US Open champion is not yet assured of a place at the tournament, and says he could not bring himself to attend the event if he were not playing.

It will be the first time in 68 years that The Open is held in Northern Ireland, and McDowell says to feature at the event would be among the proudest moments of his life.