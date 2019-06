Northern Ireland's Olivia Mehaffey says the recent Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship has helped to raise the profile of women's golf.

Mehaffey was one of the 30 players to contest the final round of the inaugural tournament and finished in 23rd place overall just a week before the course played host to the Masters.

"It put female golf on a pedestal. It really showed everyone how good the standard is," added Mehaffey, who is on a scholarship at Arizona State University.