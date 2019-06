2011 winner Darren Clarke believes he can have a good week on home soil at this year's Open at Royal Portrush if he maintains his recent Champions Tour form.

The Tyrone man finished fourth in last week's Champions Tour event in Japan to move him up to 21st position in the money list.

"Could I win it? Yes. Will I win it? It would be a very big ask. I'm a competitor. I want to have a good week," Clarke told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.