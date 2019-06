Northern Ireland teenager Tom McKibbin plans to spend as much time as possible on the golf course as he targets a place at the Open Championship.

The 16-year-old is focused on earning a place in the field at Royal Portrush on 14 July after his playing time was restricted while completing his GCSE exams.

"The last five or six weeks I didn't really play much and when I came back I was a bit rusty so just getting that out of the way was good and now I have the whole summer," said McKibbin.