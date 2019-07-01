'I'll be here to compete', says Portrush hometown boy McDowell

  • From the section Golf

Hometown boy Graeme McDowell says it would be "a dream" to compete and have a chance to win at the Open Championship at Royal Portrush later this month.

The 2010 US Open champion was talking to BBC Sport NI's Stephen Watson as he became the first competitor to practice at the course after it was closed to club members.

McDowell says it will be "a special moment" when he tees off on Thursday morning on the Dunluce Links, which have undergone a multi-million redevelopment ahead of the final major of the year.

Top videos

Top Stories

Cori Gauff with her hands on her head
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Sri Lanka celebrate the wicket of Nicholas Pooran
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Millie Bright
  • From the section Football
Naomi Osaka
  • From the section Tennis
  • Comments
Wilfried Zaha
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Cori Gauff celebrates
Video
  • From the section Tennis