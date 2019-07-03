'I'd take one this time, I'm not greedy' - McDowell recalls double at Lahinch and Royal Portrush

Graeme McDowell says there is a lot more at stake now than when he won at the courses that will host the Irish Open and The Open over the next two weeks.

The Northern Ireland golfer won the Irish Close Championship at Royal Portrush and the South of Ireland Championship at Lahinch 19 years ago, and is looking forward to returning to the venues.

The former US Open winner will compete in the Irish Open at the County Clare course this week before turning his attention to The Open at his hometown course of Royal Portrush on 18 July.