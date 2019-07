Former Irish Open winner Padraig Harrington says there will be a festival atmosphere at this week's Irish Open at Lahinch.

The Dublin golfer, who will captain the European team at the 2020 Ryder Cup, said his form is good enough to win at the County Clare course or at The Open at Royal Portrush later this month.

"This is a great venue for the Irish Open and the whole community really gets involved in the event," he said.