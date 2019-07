Four-time major winner Bruce Koepka says caddie Ricky Elliott has been crucial to his success as the bagman returns to his hometown of Portrush for the Open.

Elliott started caddying for the American in 2013 and was at his side for back-to-back victories at both the US Open and US PGA Championship.

The world number one is targeting a maiden Open success as the tournament returns to Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951.