"We're two quite similar people" - Lowry

  • From the section Golf

Shane Lowry says his friendship with caddie Bo Martin was instrumental in his Open triumph.

Top videos

Top Stories

Joe Root and Ben Stokes
  • From the section Cricket
Duncan Scott, Sun Yang
Video
  • From the section Swimming
Breaking news
  • From the section Cycling
  • Comments
Virgil van Dijk
Charles Leclerc
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Duncan Scott
  • From the section Swimming