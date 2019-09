European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington says he cannot avoid thinking about the make-up of his Ryder Cup team even though this points race is only starting this week.

"I'm told myself at the start of the process that I'm not going to get involved in picking the team 12 months in advance.

"But now the points start this week and come Sunday I will be picking my team which is kind of silly," joked Harrington on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship.