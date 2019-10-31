Jack Singh Brar is hoping to take the momentum from the closing weeks of his debut European Tour year into the new season.

The 22-year-old, from Southampton, recorded his first top-10 tour finish at the Portugal Masters last week to secure his Tour card for another year.

Singh Brar doesn't have long to wait before he begins his 2020 season at the Hong Kong Open at the end of November.

"I'll take a couple of weeks off and chill out, but then start again two weeks before that tournament to get ready. It will come around pretty quickly," he told BBC South Today.