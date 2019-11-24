Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Golf
Leaderboard
Calendar
'It's been a nervy few weeks' - MacIntyre
24 Nov 2019
24 Nov 2019
From the section
Golf
Robert MacIntyre speaks of a "nervy few weeks" as he clinches Rookie of the Year in Dubai.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Sheffield United v Man Utd - build-up and team news
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Premier League
Davis Cup final: Bautista Agut v Auger-Aliassime - radio & text
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Tennis
Scottish Premiership: St Johnstone 0-1 Aberdeen - Visitors pushing for second
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Scottish
WSL: Leaders Chelsea 6-0 up at Birmingham; Wins for Man City and Arsenal
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Women's Football
NZ showed us how to bat big - Buttler
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Video
Watch: White doubles Man City's lead
55m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Women's Football