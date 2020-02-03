‘Family holiday during the Masters may be on hold’ - McDowell enjoys Saudi win

Graeme McDowell says he expects his playing schedule for the rest of the year to change after his Saudi International victory moved him from 104 to 47 in the world rankings.

The Northern Ireland golfer, who finished two shots ahead of Dustin Johnson on Sunday, said it is too early to think about this year's Ryder Cup but that he is determined to play his way on to the European team.

"A lot of things need to happen. My schedule is going to change a little bit - maybe in Mexico, maybe in the Masters. We were trying to plan an Easter holiday with the kids the week of the Masters but that may have to go on hold now," he said.