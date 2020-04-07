Ryder Cup wouldn't work without fans - Fleetwood

European golfers Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari both think it would be difficult to play this year's Ryder Cup if there were no fans present.

The biennial event is still scheduled to take place from 25-27 September in Wisconsin, USA, but this year's other major golfing events have been hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The 149th Open Championship, scheduled for July at Royal St George's in Kent, has been cancelled while the US PGA Championship has been moved from May to August. The US Open, originally scheduled for June, has been switched to September, while April's Masters has been pushed back to November.