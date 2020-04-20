Open champion Lowry 'missing just playing the game'

Open champion Shane Lowry says he has "struggled a little bit" without being able to play golf, having not touched a golf club for the last four weeks.

The Irishman says he is disappointed not to be able to defend the title he won at Royal Portrush last year, but is glad to have a date to focus on after the PGA Tour announced a scheduled resumption on 11 June.

"It will be great to get back playing golf, everyone will be happy but in the meantime it is people's health and safety that means more than anything," the 33-year-old said.

